Asia-Pacific and South & Central America A2P SMS Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis

What is A2P messaging? What is the difference between A2P and P2P – Quality SMS service for integrating A2B &amp; B2B bulk mailingThe Asia-Pacific and South & Central America A2P SMS market was valued at US$ 27,566.30 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38,156.43 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Messaging through short messaging services (SMS) ensures maximum customer reach, even in the remotest part, which is one of the major factors driving the adoption of application-to-person (A2P) SMS. Many industries are preferably opting for SMS for marketing and other allied activities. The SMS are also being adopted for security authentication applications, especially by banking and e-commerce players. The A2P SMS are outperforming the person-to-person (P2P) SMS, which is propelling the A2P SMS market players to launch more innovative products and solutions.

Asia-Pacific and South & Central America A2P SMS Market – Companies Mentioned

  • Anam Technologies
  • China Telecom Global Limited
  • Comviva
  • Coretalk
  • Infobip ltd.
  • Tata Communications Limited
  • Silverstreet
  • Twilio, Inc.
  • Yunpian

ASIA-PACIFIC AND SOUTH & CENTRAL AMERICA A2P SMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

  • Promotional and Marketing Services
  • CRM—Customer Relationship Management Services
  • Pushed Content Services
  • Others

By Vertical

  • BFSI
  • Retail & E-Commerce
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Healthcare
  • Government
  • Others

SMS can be delivered to a mobile subscriber in the remotest region where there is a telecom network coverage, which makes it one of the simplest modes of digital communications. Also, the service can be used on basic mobiles and doesn’t require an internet connection. The flexibility and reach of SMS services are much greater than internet-based messenger services, and the benefits of pre-paid mobile subscription still receiving SMS even if a user fails to subscribe after its usage. Further, SMS tends to achieve a greater read rate within minutes along with higher engagement rates than the OTT mobile messaging apps and e-mails.

