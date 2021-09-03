Asia Pacific E-Bike Market Size, Growth, Outlook, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Asia Pacific E-Bike Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the Asia Pacific e-bike market is expected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

E-bikes, also called electronic bikes, are battery-powered bicycles comprising an electric motor, battery, and a drivetrain. These bikes primarily use lead-acid batteries that enable them to cover long distances on a single charge. As a result, e-bikes have emerged as an ecologically sustainable mode of transportation as they help in reducing the carbon emissions.

Market Trends

In the Asia Pacific region, the rising consumer concerns towards the depletion of conventional fossil fuels and soaring fuel prices are primarily driving the demand for e-bikes. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable regulations by several government bodies across China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, etc., for reducing carbon emission levels from fuel-based vehicles has also propelled the market growth. Additionally, numerous regional companies are emphasizing on the integration of e-bikes with advanced technologies, such as Internet-of-Things, GPS, AI, etc., which have led to various product innovations. The emergence of smart e-bikes that are wirelessly connected to software applications for displaying bike speed, battery status, power levels, and distance covered, will continue to further catalyze the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific E-Bike Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode, Motor Type, Battery Type, Class, Design, Application and Country.

Breakup by Mode:

Throttle

Pedal Assist

Breakup by Motor Type:

Hub Motor

Mid Drive

Others

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Others

Breakup by Class:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Breakup by Design:

Foldable

Non-Foldable

Breakup by Application:

Mountain/Trekking Bikes

City/Urban

Cargo

Others

Breakup by Country:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

