Asia Pacific Egg Powder Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Asia Pacific Egg Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the Asia Pacific egg powder market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Egg powder refers to the powdered product of eggs, prepared by dehydrating and spray drying raw eggs. Powdered egg has less weight per volume compared to the whole egg and longer shelf life but has a similar composition and retains the same nutritional value. As a result, it is widely used in the production of a range of products, such as baked goods, cosmetics, skincare products, etc.

The expanding food processing sector, driven by the increasing need for storable and long-lasting food items, is currently driving the market for egg powder in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, egg powder is witnessing a rising demand in the preparation of numerous bakery and confectionery products, owing to its better binding properties than fresh eggs. Additionally, the growing consumer health consciousness is leading to a shift from high-calorie food products towards a protein-rich diet, including egg powder. Additionally, egg powder is gaining popularity as a key ingredient in numerous skin- and hair care products based on its nourishing properties. Besides this, the introduction of naturally-sourced and organic product variants is expected to further strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

The report has segmented on the basis of Type, End Use and Country.

Breakup by Type:

Whole Egg Powder

Yolk Egg Powder

White Egg Powder

Breakup by End Use:

Bakery

Sauces, Dressings and Mixes

Others (Desserts, Dietary Supplements, Pharma, etc.)

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

