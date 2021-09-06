Asia Pacific Flat Glass Market Report, Size, Demand, Leading Companies and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Asia Pacific Flat Glass Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Asia Pacific flat glass market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. Flat glass refers to a broad category of glass produced in the form of sheets, including cast, float, and plate glass. It is manufactured by melting sand, silica, and soda ash into a liquid state then spreading it to desired thickness. Flat glass undergoes controlled chemical and thermal reactions to ensure strong structural formation. These sheets are highly flexible and customizable in nature, due to which they are extensively utilized across the solar, consumer goods, automotive, and construction industries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and inflating income levels are majorly driving the flat glass market across the Asia Pacific region. This is further catalyzed by the escalating demand for contemporary homes, wherein the flat glass is utilized in windows, balcony railings, doors, and stairs. Additionally, rising environmental concerns and increasing support from governments of various countries to reduce carbon footprints is leading to the large-scale substitution of harmful construction materials with flat glass. This, coupled with the rising installation of integrated photovoltaic (PV) panels in residential and commercial spaces is catalyzing the sales of flat glass in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Asia Pacific flat glass market on the basis of technology, product type, raw material, end use, type, end use industry and country.

Breakup by Technology:

Float Glass

Sheet Glass

Rolled Glass

Breakup by Product Type:

Basic Float Glass

Toughened Glass

Coated Glass

Laminated Glass

Insulated

Extra Clear Glass

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Sand

Soda Ash

Recycled Glass

Dolomite

Limestone

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Safety and Security

Solar Control

Others

Breakup by Type:

Fabricated

Non-Fabricated

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Construction

Automotive

Solar Energy

Electronics

Others

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Asia Pacific flat glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

