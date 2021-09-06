Asia Pacific Flat Glass Market Report, Size, Demand, Leading Companies and Opportunities by 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Asia Pacific Flat Glass Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Asia Pacific flat glass market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. Flat glass refers to a broad category of glass produced in the form of sheets, including cast, float, and plate glass. It is manufactured by melting sand, silica, and soda ash into a liquid state then spreading it to desired thickness. Flat glass undergoes controlled chemical and thermal reactions to ensure strong structural formation. These sheets are highly flexible and customizable in nature, due to which they are extensively utilized across the solar, consumer goods, automotive, and construction industries.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and inflating income levels are majorly driving the flat glass market across the Asia Pacific region. This is further catalyzed by the escalating demand for contemporary homes, wherein the flat glass is utilized in windows, balcony railings, doors, and stairs. Additionally, rising environmental concerns and increasing support from governments of various countries to reduce carbon footprints is leading to the large-scale substitution of harmful construction materials with flat glass. This, coupled with the rising installation of integrated photovoltaic (PV) panels in residential and commercial spaces is catalyzing the sales of flat glass in the region.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Asia Pacific flat glass market on the basis of technology, product type, raw material, end use, type, end use industry and country.
Breakup by Technology:
- Float Glass
- Sheet Glass
- Rolled Glass
Breakup by Product Type:
- Basic Float Glass
- Toughened Glass
- Coated Glass
- Laminated Glass
- Insulated
- Extra Clear Glass
- Others
Breakup by Raw Material:
- Sand
- Soda Ash
- Recycled Glass
- Dolomite
- Limestone
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Safety and Security
- Solar Control
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- Fabricated
- Non-Fabricated
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Construction
- Automotive
- Solar Energy
- Electronics
- Others
Breakup by Country:
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the Asia Pacific flat glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
