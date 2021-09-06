Asia-Pacific Investor ESG Software Market Impact Analysis of Covid-19 is projected to reach US$ 303.45 million by 2028 with CAGR of 16.5% |Business Market Insights

The investor ESG software market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 104.22 million in 2021 to US$ 303.45 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia-Pacific Investor ESG Software Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia-Pacific Investor ESG Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Increasing government initiatives to promote ESG investment; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing has become popular over the last decade, with some estimation that the value of professionally managed portfolios that incorporate key elements of ESG evaluations to surpass US$ 17.5 trillion globally. Moreover, the value of ESG-related traded investment products available to institutional and retail investors has surpassed US$1 trillion and is rapidly increasing across financial markets. Increasing government initiatives across, APAC is influencing in ESG investing over the years, which, in turn is promoting the adoption of investor ESG software.

Major key players covered in this report:

Accuvio

Dynamo Software, Inc

Enablon

FactSet Research Systems Inc

Refinitiv

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Investor ESG Software market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific Investor ESG Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

APACINVESTOR ESG SOFTWARE MARKETSEGMENTATION

APAC Investor ESG Software Market– By Component

Software

Services

APAC Investor ESG Software Market– By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

SME

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Investor ESG Software market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia-Pacific Investor ESG Software market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia-Pacific Investor ESG Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia-Pacific Investor ESG Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia-Pacific Investor ESG Software market.

