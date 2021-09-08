Asia Pacific Investor ESG Software Market Take Up New Update and Booming Trends in various Industry said by Accuvio, Dynamo Software, Inc, Enablon and FactSet Research Systems Inc

The investor ESG software market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 104.22 million in 2021 to US$ 303.45 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing government initiatives to promote ESG investment; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing has become popular over the last decade, with some estimation that the value of professionally managed portfolios that incorporate key elements of ESG evaluations to surpass US$ 17.5 trillion globally. Moreover, the value of ESG-related traded investment products available to institutional and retail investors has surpassed US$1 trillion and is rapidly increasing across financial markets. Increasing government initiatives across, APAC is influencing in ESG investing over the years, which, in turn is promoting the adoption of investor ESG software

Companies Mentioned

Accuvio

Dynamo Software, Inc

Enablon

FactSet Research Systems Inc

Refinitiv

APACINVESTOR ESG SOFTWARE MARKETSEGMENTATION

APAC Investor ESG Software Market– By Component

Software

Services

APAC Investor ESG Software Market– By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

SME

APAC Investor ESG Software Market, by Country

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

