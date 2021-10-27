Asia-Pacific IoT in Healthcare Market Significantly Grows during 2019 – 2027 | Business Market Insights

The latest research documentation titled Asia-Pacific IoT in Healthcare Market is recently Published on business market insights that covers every aspect of Asia-Pacific IoT in Healthcare 2019 along with an in-detailed analysis of growth elements, trends, Forecast, size, Share, demand, and distribution. This report also evaluates the past and current Market values to predict future market directions between the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

The IoT in Healthcare helps in delivery of healthcare facilities through improved communication, between patients and healthcare providers, via connected medical devices. IoT in Healthcare enable the stakeholders particularly, providers and patients, to enhance patient care, reduce costs related to healthcare, reduction in errors, improved patient experience, and improved patient outcomes along with better disease management.

Top Asia-Pacific IoT in Healthcare Market Leading Manufacturers –

GE Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Public Limited Company

Microsoft Corporation

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Qualcomm Life, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Gmbh

Stanley Healthcare

Verily Life Sciences LLC

The growth of the IoT in healthcare market is attributed to the increased adoption of smart devices and wearables, need for workforce optimization, and decreasing cost of sensors. However, high cost associated with smart devices and IoT infrastructure, security and privacy concerns and varying standards and lack of interoperability are the major factor hindering the market growth.

The IoT in healthcare market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the healthcare industry is expected to see a drop in growth in many areas. The life sciences segment thrives due to increased demand for invitro diagnostic products and rising research and development activities worldwide. Additionally, virtual consultations by healthcare professionals are expected to become the mainstream care delivery model post-pandemic.

IoT in Healthcare Market – by Solution

Medical Systems & Devices

On-Body Wellness

On-Body Healthcare

Implanted

Software Solutions & Tools

Data Analytics Tools & Solutions

Network Management Solutions

Security Solutions

IoT in Healthcare Market – by Services

Professional Services

Integration Services

IoT in Healthcare Market – by Application

Medication Management

Patient Monitoring

Fitness & Wellness Measurement

Clinical Workflow Management

Others

IoT in Healthcare Market – by End- User

Patients & Individuals

Diagnostic & Research Centers and Labs

Hospital and Healthcare Institutes

Government Authority

