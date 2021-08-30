Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market – Latest Innovations Drivers Dynamics And Strategic Analysis Challenges By 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

Asia-Pacific massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 37.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 13,648.14 million by 2027. The growing internet penetration in the developed countries is major factor driving the market.

This Asia-Pacific massive open online courses (MOOCs) market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Scope and Market Size

Massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is segmented on the basis of component, student served and subjects. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is segmented into platform and services. In 2020, platform accounted largest market share is due to the growing trend of higher education and adoption of smartphones has raise demand for the massive open online courses (MOOCs).

On the basis of student served, the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is segmented into junior high school, post graduate, corporate, under graduate and high school. In 2020, post graduate accounted largest market share growing trend of mobile learning, social learning has result improving skill sets.

On the basis of subjects, the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is segmented into business management, computer science & programming, science, sociology & philosophy, humanities, education & training, healthcare & medicine, arts & design, mathematics, foreign language learning and others. In 2020, business management accounted largest market share as the growing trend of corporate learning in the large organization.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific massive open online courses (MOOCs) market report are China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

China accounted the largest market share due to growing internet penetration across the developing countries which has increased the trend for the MOOC massive open online course market.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Includes:

The major players covered in the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market report are Udacity, Inc., Udemy, Inc., FutureLearn (A Subsidiary of SEEK), XuetangX, D2L Corporation, SWAYAM, eWant and 360training, among others Asia-Pacific players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

For instance,

In May 2020, edX Inc. launched a worldwide activity to assist colleges confronting the challenge of actualizing compelling online instructing and learning. The company is offering access to ability and substance for complimentary, edX is making a difference, colleges are making plans for the up and coming semester when a vast majority of campuses are likely to be closed or mostly closed. This launch will help the company to strengthen its brand in the MOOCs market.

In March 2020, Udacity, Inc. entered into a partnership with Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), which is engaged in cloud computing. Through this partnership, the company offers a modern Hybrid Cloud Nanodegree Program. This program will upgrade learning openings within the developing cloud innovations showcase that are basic for organizations to uplevel their IT foundation. This partnership helps the company to increase its courses category for cloud computing.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market?

