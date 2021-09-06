Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal Market To Rise At 19.5% CAGR By 2027, Spurred By Covid-19 Pandemic | Business Market Insights.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The NFC POS Terminal market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1042.8 Mn in 2019 to US$ 4240.0 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The APAC market for NFC POS terminal is segmented into countries. In 2019, China led the APAC NFC POS terminal market with more than 30% revenue share, followed by Japan and South Korea. The rising use of NFC-enabled smartphones is accelerating the use of NFC POS terminals for payments in industries such as retail and healthcare in the region.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

  • Castles Technology
  • VeriFone, Inc
  • Fiserv, Inc
  • PAX Global Technology
  • Ingenico Group
  • NEC Corporation
  • SZZT Electronics Shenzhen

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal market segments and regions.

Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal Market SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal Market – By Product Type

  • Fixed
  • Mobile

 Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal Market – By Application

  • Retail
  • Hospitality
  • Entertainment
  • Healthcare
  • Others

The research on the Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal market.

