Asia Pacific Online Recruitment Market Detailed Survey and Outlook Report Shows How Top Companies Is Able to Survive in Future by ABC Consultants, Glassdoor, Inc., iPlaceUSA, Inc., itForte and LinkedIn Corporation

The online recruitment market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 6,825.11 million in 2021 to US$ 12,467.50 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in recruitment; Several businesses use artificial intelligence in the HR, some way or another. AI is expected to be used in the recruiting process by businesses. AI for hiring refers to the use of artificial intelligence to solve problems in the same way that a machine does. The use of technology is assisting in the streamlining of high-volume activities in the recruitment process. Online application management is one of the ways AI is assisting businesses with the recruiting process. Applicant monitoring from recruiter databases involves many keywords and other data points that AI can easily filter and analyze. To speed up the hiring process, AI assists recruiters in sorting through thousands of resumes. This is bolstering the growth of the online recruitment market.

Online Recruitment Market –Companies Profiles

ABC Consultants

Glassdoor, Inc.

Info Edge (India) Ltd. (naukri.com)

iPlaceUSA, Inc.

itForte

LinkedIn Corporation

Multi Recruit

SH Inc

StepStone GmbH

TalenTECH Solutions Pvt Ltd (Hiring Plug)

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for Asia Pacific Online Recruitment solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on Asia Pacific Online Recruitment solutions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for Asia Pacific Online Recruitment Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of Asia Pacific Online Recruitment market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Asia Pacific Online Recruitment Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Related Reports and latest on Technology Industry Reports:

Asia Pacific Online Recruitment Market Forecast to 2028 – Asia Pacific Online Recruitment devices are used by patients suffering from heart diseases. These rehabilitation devices aid the patients in reducing the danger of heart attacks and heart diseases.

Production Analysis:

SWOT analysis of major key players of Online Recruitment industry based on a Strengths, Weaknesses, company’s internal & external environments, Opportunities and Threats. It also includes Production, Revenue and average product price and market shares of key players. Those data are further drilled down with Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type. Major points like Competitive Situation and Trends, Concentration Rate Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion which are vital information to grow/establish a business is also provided.

Asia Pacific Online Recruitment Market 2021-2028: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Detailed data on factors that will help Asia Pacific Online Recruitment market development during the following five years.

Assessment of the Asia Pacific Online Recruitment Market size and its commitment to the parent market.

Forecasts on forthcoming patterns and changes in purchaser conduct.

The development of the Asia Pacific Online Recruitment Market.

Analysis of the market’s serious scene and definite data on vendors.

Comprehensive details of components that will challenge the development of Asia Pacific Online Recruitment Market vendors.

