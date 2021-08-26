Asia-Pacific Patient Registry Software Market Rapid Developments Knocking to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2020 to 2027 Said by IBM Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Dacima Software Inc, FIGmd Inc. and Evado Clinical

The Asia Pacific patient registry software market is expected to grow from US$ 200.7 million in 2020 to US$ 452.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.

According to The Business Market Insights Asia-Pacific Patient Registry Software Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The use of medical information from clinical registries is gradually increasing worldwide. Clinical registries capture broad-scope data by using a mixture of manual and automated methods. Further, in 2016, the National Quality Registry Network (NQRN) ruled out a list of registries based on publicly available sources.

A patient registry is the database that collects uniform data about a population of disease or condition, and that aids a predefined clinical or scientific. Patient registry software contains databases that are maintained through collection of secondary data related to diagnosis, procedure, or condition of patient, for noting the number of new medical devices being used or going through a new procedure. The patient registry software plays a crucial role in post-marketing surveillance of pharmaceuticals.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia-Pacific Patient Registry Software Market are

IQVIA Inc.

Medstreaming

Open Text Corporation

LUMEDX

IBM Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Dacima Software Inc

FIGmd Inc.

Evado Clinical

APAC PATIENT REGISTRY SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Software

Standalone

Integrated

By Database

Public

Commercial

By Type of Registry

Product Registry

Disease Registry

Cardiovascular Disease Registry

Others

Health Service Registry

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

