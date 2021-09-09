Asia Pacific Rehabilitation robots Market 2028 to register a CAGR of 22.7% With Major Players Include Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc, Rewalk Robotics Ltd, Rex Bionics Ltd, Toyota Motor Corporation, VINCENT MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED and more

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Rehabilitation robots Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Rehabilitation robots market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

The rehabilitation robots market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 132.71 million in 2021 to US$ 555.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Wearable exoskeletons are emerging as revolutionary devices for gait rehabilitation due to the active participation of a user, which promotes physical activity and the possibility of being used as an assistive device in the community. There has been a rapid increase in the number of studies on wearable exoskeletons in since past 10 years, following the general tendency now toward rehabilitation robots. A few of these devices already have FDA approval and/or CE mark, and are commercially available, whereas many devices are still under development. The use of ADM also helps skip skin grafting procedure and harvest tissues from one’s own body, which acts as an advantage for the patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, these matrices are available in different shapes, sizes, and thicknesses to meet the specific needs of the patients.

APAC Rehabilitation Robots Market – Company Profiles

Cyberdyne Inc.

DIH Medical

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

Rewalk Robotics Ltd

Rex Bionics Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

VINCENT MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Rehabilitation robots market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Rehabilitation robots market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

APAC Rehabilitation Robots Market – By Type

Exoskeleton Robots

Therapeutic Robots

Assistive Robots

Prosthetic Robots

APAC Rehabilitation Robots Market – By End User

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

APAC Rehabilitation Robots Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Asia Pacific Rehabilitation robots market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Rehabilitation robots market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Rehabilitation robots market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Rehabilitation robots market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Rehabilitation robots market.

