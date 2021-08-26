Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market 2021 Industry Outline, Executive Players and Benefit Growth to 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

The self-organizing network (SON) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,408.66 million by 2027. Growing number of LTE network deployments is boosting the growth of the market.

This self-organizing network (SON) market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the self-organizing network (SON) market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Scope and Market Size

The self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented based on offering, network, architecture, network technology and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core influencing areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of offering, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into software and services. In 2020, the software accounted for the largest market share in offering segment and expected to grow at higher rate due to high initial investment.

On the basis of network, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into RAN, Wi-Fi, core network and backhaul. In 2020, network segment is dominated by RAN (Radio Access Network) due to better optimization.

On the basis of architecture, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into C-SON (centralised), D-SON (decentralized), and H-SON (hybrid). In 2020, C-SON (centralised) segment holds the highest share in the architecture segment considering its easy installation.

On the basis of network technology, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into 4G/LTE, 2G/3G and 5G. In 2020, network technology segment is dominated by 4G/LTE segment as major population around the world use 4G/LTE services.

On the basis of application, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into network security & authentication, WAP, intermachine communication, global positioning system, gaming and others. In 2020, network security & authentication segment dominates the application segment and is expected to grow at the highest rate in the segment due to its network optimization properties suitable to wireless networks which are growing at rapid pace.

The countries covered in Asia-Pacific self-organizing network (SON) market report are Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific.

China is dominating the market in Asia-Pacific region due to presence of large number of self-organizing network (SON) manufacturers in the region.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report Nokia, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Airspan Networks, Corning Incorporated, Fontech, Hughes Systique Corporation, Altran (A subsidiary of Capgemini), Cellwize, ZTE Corporation, Comarch SA, P.I. Works, Radisys, VIAVI Solutions and Infovista among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of self-organizing network (SON) market.

For instance,

In September 2020, Nokia announced the launch of upgraded cognitive Self-Organizing Networks software. The upgraded software provided with zero-touch network automation for 5G to the service providers and increased operational efficiencies

In June 2020, VIAVI Solutions Inc. has introduced two 3D geolocation solutions for 5G network, GEO performance 5G and Coverage Assurance 5G. Both of these give an overview of subscriber experience along with 5G coverage and it will allow the operators to move managing positions which will enable them to generate new revenue streams

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for self-organizing network (SON).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Asia-Pacific Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market?

