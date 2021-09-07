Asia Pacific Surgical Smart Glasses Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2028 – Vuzix Corporation, AMA XpertEye

The Asia Pacific Surgical Smart Glasses Market is expected to reach US$ 53,978.70 thousand by 2028 from US$ 26,768.88 thousand in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Surgical smart glasses have provided a smarter way to perform surgeries across the globe. Surgeons who performs a surgery wear these glasses and expert professionals from outside can view the surgery through these smart glasses and also give advice while performing surgeries. Surgeon in operation theater can communicate with another surgeon with the help of microphones of the glasses and share the surgical view with the wide lens camera on the surgical smart glass.

Major Key players covered in this report:

MEDITHINQ CO., LTD

Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology

Vuzix Corporation

AMA XpertEye

Microsoft HoloLens (Microsoft Corporation)

ASIA PACIFIC SURGICAL SMART GLASSES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Wireless Type

Wire Type

By Application

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Countries in the Asia Pacific are facing various challenges due to the escalating incidence of COVID-19. The outbreak has severely affected the tourism industry, thus disturbing supply chains; moreover, low-income countries face additional challenges due to the shortage of healthcare infrastructure. The COVID-19 vaccine has been developed by several pharmaceutical companies, and many countries have undertaken mass vaccination drives. The surgical smart glasses market is growing with the increasing awareness about remote clinical support as an option for surgeons.

