Asia-Pacific System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Asia-Pacific System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Asia-Pacific System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Asia-Pacific System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

The system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 3,197.42 million by 2027. The retail automation offer several advantages such as low cost, accuracy, speed and high-quality performance for customers in the retail sector, which, in turn, help in the growth of the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

This system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Scope and Market Size

On the basis of service type, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into consulting services, application system integration and infrastructure integration. In 2020, infrastructure integration segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to growing adoption of automation in the retail sector.

On the basis of technology, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), human machine interface (HMI), product lifecycle management (PLM), safety automation system, programmable controller logic (PLC), manufacturing execution system (MES), advanced process control (APC) and operator training simulators (OTS). In 2020, product lifecycle management (PLM) segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing need to build product innovation platform which support product lifecycle management-enabled applications and growing demand for cloud-based product lifecycle management solutions for scalability and secure IT infrastructure.

On the basis product type, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into barcode & RFID, point of shelf, camera, electronic shelf labels and others. In 2020, barcode & RFID segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the growing digitalization in the retail sector.

On the basis of end user, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into retail and consumer goods. In 2020, retail segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the growing innovation in the retail sector.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report are Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific.

China is dominating in the Asia-Pacific system integrator market for retail and consumer goods as the Chinese central government increase their investment in the e-commerce industry which has increased integration of system for the retail and consumer goods.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Asia-Pacific System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods Includes:

The major players covered in the Asia-Pacific system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report are Capgemini, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Logic, Infosys Limited, Magic Software Enterprises, HCL Technologies Limited, BTM Global, Atos SE, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Wipro Limited, Tyco, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services Limited among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

For instance,

In August 2020, BTM Global announced that Marshall Retail Group (MRG) is live with the Oracle Retail Xstore point-of-service (POS) v18 in the cloud. This Xstore office cloud service acts as the central repository for all store transactions which allows cross-store returns and provides upstream systems necessary sales and transactional information.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Asia-Pacific System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Asia-Pacific System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Asia-Pacific System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Asia-Pacific System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Asia-Pacific System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Asia-Pacific System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Asia-Pacific System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods?

