Asia-Pacific To Hold The Hopes High For Holter Monitoring Systems Market 2031

ECG monitoring devices are experiencing a paradigm technological shift from resting ECG systems to portable holter monitoring systems. According to a new report by Persistence Market Research, titled, “Holter Monitoring Systems Market:

Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031”, this is attributed to advantages such as patient mobility, low prices, and longer period of patient monitoring. Holter monitoring systems are proving to be more efficient in ECG monitoring due to advancements in technology, thereby allowing healthcare providers to monitor recorded data remotely, and enhancements in holter monitoring software, which enable better analysis of data. These factors are expected to promote the global holter monitoring systems market at a CAGR of 4.5% from2021to2031.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Companies: GE Healthcare,Koninklijke Philips N.V,Welch Allyn (Hill-rom Company, Inc.),Schiller AG,Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.,Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mortara Instrument, Inc.,Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.,Others

Segments : Product (Holter Monitoring Systems,Holter Monitoring Devices,Event Monitoring Devices,Holter Monitoring Software);End User(Hospitals,Diagnostic Centers,Clinics,Ambulatory surgical centers)

Geographies:

By region, the global holter monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and the Middle East & Africa The high adoption rate of new technology is expected to boost the growth in the U.S. for holter monitoring devices market.

The U.S. is expected to remain the dominant market for holter monitoring systems over the forecast period. The market in APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth due to a large population suffering from cardiovascular diseases and presence of several local manufacturers providing holter monitoring systems at competitive prices.

ABSTRACT-

Persistence Market Research’s report offers market forecast and analysis on the global holter monitoring systems market. The global market has been segmented on the basis of product, end – user, and region. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

As per regional analysis, North America (the U.S. and Canada) is the most lucrative market for holter monitoring systems globally. This region is expected to hold highest market share over the forecast period (2021–2031), and is expected to exhibit more than average growth rate. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth owing to high population and increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases.

APAC market is estimated to account for around 1/3revenue share by end of 2021 in the global holter monitoring systems market. The market in MEA is also expected to expand significantly in revenue terms over the forecast period, owing to high public healthcare expenditure in countries in the region. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into holter monitoring devices, event monitoring devices, and holter monitoring software. Holter monitoring devices segment is expected to remain the dominant segment in the global market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption rate of these devices globally.

On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Persistence Market Research estimated the hospitals segment to account for highest revenue share among other end user segments, and it is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing number of private hospitals in developing countries is expected to boost revenue share of the hospitals segment. Diagnostic centers segment is also expected to gain significant market share during the forecast period.

The report discusses various factors positively impacting growth of the global holter monitoring systems market such as increasing healthcare expenditure, key strategies of market players, regional reimbursement policies, and others. Some key market participants included in the report are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Welch Allyn (Hill-rom Company, Inc.), Schiller AG, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mortara Instrument Inc., and Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

