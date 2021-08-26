Assassination of the Haitian President | Bonus offers in the search for suspects

(Port-au-Prince) The Haitian Justice Minister announced on Thursday that bonuses would be offered in support of the arrest of three people allegedly involved in the murder of President Jovenel Moïse, who died on July 7th at his home in killed by an armed force.

“The Justice Department is putting a special bonus of 6 million Gourdes (editor’s note: approx. 77,000 Canadian dollars) on the heads of three important refugees: Wendelle Thelot Coq, Joseph Félix Badio and John Joël Joseph,” Rockefeller Vincent told the press.

Ms. Coq was the only female judge in the Court of Cassation before she retired from President Moïse in February. That ruling has since been challenged because the judges of the country’s highest judicial body cannot be removed and the executive branch lacks the powers to perform such an act.

Joseph Félix Badio is a former senior executive in the Anti-Corruption Department, which reports to the Department of Commerce and the Treasury, and John Joël Joseph is a former senator.

The Haitian criminal police issued a total of 17 arrest warrants against those suspected of being involved in the crime on the run.

More than a month after the president was assassinated in his private residence, the mystery of the sponsors and motives of the attack in which the first lady was shot and wounded, but no police officer responsible for the safety of the highest state was not affected.

After a first judge closed the case on “personal grounds”, the Justice Minister has given assurances that Garry Orélien, the judge appointed on Monday in the case, will be protected.

“The Justice Department has already provided the investigating judge with all the logistical and security-related means he needs to conduct the investigation,” said Rockefeller Vincent on Thursday.

“I ask the police to take the necessary precautions so that those involved in the death of the president who are in prison pay special attention to them,” added the Justice Minister.

As part of the investigation into the murder of Jovenel Moïse, 44 people have already been arrested, including “20 enforcers, 18 Colombians and 2 Americans of Haitian origin,” Vincent recalled.

Haiti was facing major political tensions even before the murder of Jovenel Moïse when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake devastated the southwestern peninsula on August 14, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying tens of thousands of buildings.