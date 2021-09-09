Assault on schoolboy with rainbow flag | Teenager is charged

(Valdosta) A Georgia teenager faces juvenile justice after assaulting a student wearing the Pride flag in his school canteen.

The video was filmed last week at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, South Georgia.

We see the teen run into the cafeteria and forcibly grab another student’s flag. A third student tried to intervene when the perpetrator threw the flag in the trash.

Ashley Paulk, Lowndes County sheriff, said the teen had been charged with misconduct, assault and disturbance in a public facility.

Authorities also mentioned that the boy with the flag was not injured.

