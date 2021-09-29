Assault on the Capitol: Swimming master Klete Keller pleads guilty

(Washington) US Olympic swimming champion Klete Keller pleaded guilty on Wednesday to “obstructing the work of Congress” and admitted participating in the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 5:56 pm

The sentences for this offense range from 21 to 27 months in prison, but the judge responsible for delivering the sentence may vary according to court documents.

The 39-year-old five-time Olympic medalist admitted spending nearly an hour in the congressional area while elected officials were asked to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Dressed in a jacket in American colors, including a huge “USA” logo on the back, the 1.98 meter tall giant was identified in numerous photos and videos taken in the rotunda, in the heart of the American Parliament became.

As part of the prosecution deal, he admitted filming police officers, insulting Senate and House Democratic leaders, and struggling when officials tried to bring up justice.

He promised to pay $ 2,000 in compensation and to work with investigators who, in return, dropped the violent charges.

Klete Keller took part in the Olympic Games in 2000, 2004 and 2008 and won two gold medals and one silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay and two bronze medals in the individual over 400m freestyle.

His winning relay race in Athens in 2004 remains one of the most famous in swimming history, with Michael Phelps on an American team against the Australians, led by the strong champion Ian Thorpe.

In the last torchbearer position, he had resisted Thorpe’s return to victory, ending the years of Australian domination in the category.

His life after the Olympics was made difficult by a divorce, multiple job loss, temporary homelessness, sleeping in his car, he said in a 2018 podcast on the Olympic Games official channel.