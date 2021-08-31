Asselborn promotes acceptance of Afghans

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn is campaigning for 40,000 to 50,000 resettlement places for Afghan refugees in the EU – and criticizes his European colleagues.

Luxembourg (dpa) – Ahead of an EU ministerial meeting on Afghanistan, Luxembourg’s Immigration Minister Jean Asselborn campaigned for the admission of tens of thousands of Afghan refugees into the EU.

“The European Union should be ready to provide 40,000 to 50,000 resettlement places for Afghan refugees,” Asselborn told the world. “With this we would bring girls, women, former judges, human rights activists or others whose lives are in immediate danger to the EU in a legal and safe way into cooperation with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). “

Ahead of the meeting of EU interior ministers on Tuesday, Asselborn criticized Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa: “I hope there will be resistance against Mr Kurz from Austria and Mr Janša from Slovenia, who are both clear and definitely in line with Orban, Salvini and Le Pen. They all reject direct human solidarity at this extremely dramatic time with the tortured people in Afghanistan. He continued: “You lose the quality of being a European. On the other hand, the majority of Member States must defend the values ​​of the European Union. “

Kurz had spoken out against granting protection to Afghan refugees. Jansa had said on Twitter that we should only accept people “who helped us during the NATO operation”. Slovenia currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the EU. The European Commission recently called on all EU countries to accept more people from Afghanistan under the UN refugee agency’s resettlement program.

According to the Slovenian, the subject of the ministerial consultations will be, among other things, the possible effects of developments in Afghanistan on the threat of terrorism and migration to Europe. At the same time, countries like Germany once again want to make it clear that former local workers threatened by the Taliban and other particularly vulnerable Afghans can count on support even after the end of the military evacuation mission.