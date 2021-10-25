Assembly Automation Market Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations and Growth till 2028

Worldwide Assembly Automation Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Assembly Automation Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Assembly Automation Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Assembly Automation Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Assembly Automation players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

An assembly automation system uses automated devices for producing goods and performing different functions in an assembly line. The basic functionality of assembly automation is an organized approach to collecting goods, which is partially automated and partially controlled by humans. Some of the benefits of the assembly process from a conventional automation system are the consistency of input and output, labor savings, ability to handle multiple tasks to meet requirements of a manufacturing process, better reliability, and profitability through higher production rate.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. ABB

2. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

3. Hirata FA Engineering (S) Pte Ltd

4. Intec Automation, Inc

5. Koops Inc.

6. NUTEC TOOLING SYSTEMS

7. RNA Automation Limited

8. Rockwell Automation, Inc

9. thyssenkrupp System Engineering

10. Torrautomation Systems Pvt. Ltd

The increase in demand for plant automation in order to attain superior equipment efficiency, improved process accuracy, and output are some of the significant actors driving the growth of the assembly automation market. However, high initial cost, the increasing complexity of industrial automation systems, and lack of skilled labor are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the assembly automation market. Nevertheless, ongoing digitalization trend and rapid growth in the electronics and semiconductors manufacturing industry are anticipated to boost the growth of the assembly automation market.

The global assembly automation market is segmented on the basis of physical configuration, product type, end-use. On the basis of physical configuration, the market is segmented as dial-type assembly machine, carousel assembly system, in-line assembly machine, single-station assembly machine. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as bifurcated central control system, robot automation equipment, other. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as automotive, 3c industry, others.

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Assembly Automation Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Assembly Automation Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Assembly Automation Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Assembly Automation Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Assembly Automation Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

