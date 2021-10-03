Assessment of the pandemic | Almost 4,794,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,793,613 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

More than 234,542,240 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening. On Saturday, 6,364 new deaths and 396,062 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are the United States with 983 new deaths, Russia (890) and Mexico (614). The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 700,935 deaths for 43,658,032 cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 597,723 deaths and 21,459,117 cases, India with 448,817 deaths (33,813,903 cases), Mexico with 278,592 deaths (3,678,980 cases) and Russia with 209,918 deaths (7,586,536 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the most deaths in relation to its population with 605 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia (324), North Macedonia (321), Hungary (313), Montenegro (308th). ) and Bulgaria (302).

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded 1,492,645 deaths in 45,037,562 cases on Sunday morning, Europe 1,316,322 deaths (68,169,439 cases), Asia 842,664 deaths (54,127,309 cases), the United States of America and Canada 728,880 deaths (45,289 238 cases), Africa 211,136 deaths (8,313,436 cases)), the Middle East 199,752 deaths (13,420,110 cases), and Oceania 2,214 deaths (185,154 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to regulatory corrections or late release of data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match the values ​​published the previous day.