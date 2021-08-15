Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,353,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,353,003 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Posted on 08/15/2021 at 7:56 am

More than 206,744,860 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a proportion that is still poorly rated will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded. Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

8,727 new deaths and 555,164 new cases were recorded worldwide on Saturday. The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are Indonesia with 1,270 new deaths, Brazil (926) and Russia (816).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of both deaths and cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 621,253 deaths for 36,640,481 cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 568,788 deaths and 20,350,142 cases, India with 431,225 deaths (32,192,576 cases), Mexico with 248,167 deaths (3,091,971 cases) and Peru with 197,340 deaths (2,132,834 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru, with 599 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, is the country with the most deaths in relation to the number of inhabitants, followed by Hungary (311), Bosnia (296), the Czech Republic (284) Brazil (268). ) and North Macedonia (266).

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded a total of 1,405,788 deaths on Sunday morning with 42,067,164 cases, Europe 1,221,156 deaths (60,597,570 cases), Asia 724,930 deaths (47,349,910 cases), the United States of America and Canada 647,951 deaths ( 38,090,332 cases), Africa 182,836 deaths (7,240,783 cases)), the Middle East 168,803 deaths (11,300,283 cases), and Oceania 1,539 deaths (98,824 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Due to regulatory corrections or late release of data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match the values ​​published the previous day.