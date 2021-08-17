Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,370,400 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,370,427 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the disease outbreak in late December 2019, according to a report drawn from official sources by AFP on Tuesday at 6 a.m. EDT .

More than 207,838,740 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a proportion that is still poorly rated will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded. Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

As of Monday, 8,388 new deaths and 636,698 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are Indonesia with 1,180 new deaths, Russia (805) and the United States (684).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 622,321 deaths for 36,888,978 registered cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 569,492 deaths and 20,378,570 cases, India with 432,079 deaths (32,250,679 cases), Mexico with 248,652 deaths (3,108,438 cases) and Peru with 197,487 deaths (2,134,365 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the highest number of deaths per 100,000 population, with 599 deaths per population, followed by Hungary (311), Bosnia (296), the Czech Republic (284), Brazil (268) and North Macedonia (267).

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded 1,408,312 deaths for 42,156,184 cases on Tuesday at 6 a.m. EDT, Europe 1,223,973 deaths (60,856,194 cases), Asia 732,695 deaths (47,670,385 cases), U.S. and Canada 649,023 deaths (38,342 .003 cases), Africa 184,472 deaths (7,294,257 cases), the Middle East 170,375 deaths (11,419,102 cases) and Oceania 1,577 deaths (100,617 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to regulatory corrections or late release of data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match the values ​​published the previous day.