Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,423,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,423,173 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources on Sunday at 6 a.m.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021 at 7:32 am

More than 211,307,660 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

On Saturday, 8,835 new deaths and 563,387 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are Indonesia with 1,030 new deaths, Mexico (847) and Russia (762).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths and cases, with 628,303 deaths for 37,673,305 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 574,209 deaths and 20,556,487 cases, India with 434,367 deaths (32,424,234 cases), Mexico with 252,927 deaths (3,217,415 cases) and Peru with 197,818 deaths (2,141,235 cases) ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the highest number of deaths in relation to its population with 600 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary (311), Bosnia (296), the Czech Republic (284), North Macedonia (271) and Brazil (270).

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded 1,420,897 deaths in 42,624,954 cases on Sunday morning, Europe 1,232,372 deaths (61,679,665 cases), Asia 750,557 deaths (48,552,188 cases), the United States of America and Canada 655,093 deaths (39,139 .890 cases), Africa 188,674 deaths (7,507,205 cases)), the Middle East 173,951 deaths (11,696,869 cases) and Oceania 1,629 deaths (106,894 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to regulatory corrections or late release of data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match the values ​​published the previous day.