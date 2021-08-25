Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,451,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,451,888 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021 at 6:45 am

More than 213,100,070 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began.

The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country.

They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

A significant proportion of the less severe or asymptomatic cases remain undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

As of Tuesday, 10,798 new deaths and 576,631 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are Vietnam with 1,122 new deaths, Indonesia (1,041) and Mexico (940).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of both deaths and cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 630,816 deaths for 38,075,085 cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 575,742 deaths and 20,614,866 cases, India with 435,758 deaths (32,512,366 cases), Mexico with 254,466 deaths (3,249,878 cases) and Peru with 197,944 deaths (2,143,691 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru, with 600 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, is the country with the highest number of deaths in relation to the number of inhabitants, followed by Hungary (311), Bosnia (297), the Czech Republic (284), North Macedonia (275 ) and Brazil (271).

Latin America and the Caribbean totaled 1,425,912 deaths in 42,806,287 cases on Wednesday at 6 a.m., Europe 1,237,800 deaths (62,128,207 cases), Asia 761,711 deaths (49,045,256 cases), the United States and Canada 657,651 deaths ( 39,549,596 cases), Africa 190,733 deaths (7,588,451 cases), Middle East 176,426 deaths (11,871,438 cases), and Oceania 1,655 deaths (110,836 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to official corrections or late publication of the data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match those published the day before.