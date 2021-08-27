Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,472,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,472,486 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021 at 7:16 am

More than 214,500,660 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded. A significant proportion of the less severe or asymptomatic cases remain undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

As of Thursday, 10,907 new deaths and 713,070 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are the United States with 1,238 new deaths, Brazil (920) and Mexico (835).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 633,564 deaths for 38,384,553 cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 577,565 deaths and 20,676,561 cases, India with 436,861 deaths (32,603,188 cases), Mexico with 256,287 deaths (3,291,761 cases) and Peru with 198,064 deaths (2,146,169 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the most deaths in relation to its population with 601 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary (311), Bosnia (298), the Czech Republic (284), North Macedonia (278) and Brazil (272).

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded a total of 1,430,995 deaths in 42,978,351 cases on Friday at 6 a.m., Europe 1,241,723 deaths (62,475,393 cases), Asia 766,985 deaths (49,408,262 cases), US and Canada 660,420 deaths ( 39,865,224 cases), Africa 192,578 deaths (7,664,228 cases), the Middle East 178,110 deaths (11,995,474 cases), and Oceania 1,675 deaths (113,735 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to official corrections or late publication of the data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match those published the day before.

Global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

Lower risk of blood clots after vaccination

The risk of developing blood clots is much lower after vaccination against COVID-19 than with contracting the disease, the largest study to date of the vaccine’s side effects said Friday.

This UK study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), compared the medical data of 29 million people who received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNtech or Oxford-AstraZeneca between December 2020 and April 2021 with that of nearly 2 million positive tested people for the coronavirus.

New Zealand: longer imprisonment

New Zealand extended its national lockdown to August 31 on Friday to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases related to the Delta variant, and that measure will remain in place longer in Auckland, the epicenter of the epidemic.

Only 26 people have died of COVID-19 in this five million-strong country thanks to strict border closings and lockdowns and an intensive policy of tracing as soon as new cases emerge, a “zero COVID strategy” -19 “that is tracking the archipelago intended.

Denmark: complete lifting of restrictions

Thanks to a significant vaccination coverage, the restrictions against COVID-19 that are still in force in Denmark will be lifted from September 10th, and the disease is no longer considered to be “a threat to society,” the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

“We are not out of the epidemic,” emphasized Minister Magnus Heunicke and assured that the government “will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic threatens the essential functions of society again”.

Portugal: tonnage in stadiums increased to 50%

The Portuguese stadiums will be able to welcome more audiences from Friday: the display, initially set at 33% of its capacity, has been increased to 50% thanks to a favorable development of the coronavirus epidemic, the health authorities said.

More than 4.47 million dead

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed at least 4,472,486 people worldwide since late December 2019, according to a report drawn from official sources by AFP at 6 a.m. on Friday.

The United States is the hardest hit country with 633,564 deaths, ahead of Brazil (577,565), India (436,861), Mexico (256,287) and Peru (198,064).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than that calculated according to official figures.