Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,500,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The new coronavirus pandemic has spread at least in the world since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to a report produced by AFP from official sources at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Posted on Aug 30, 2021 at 8:08 am

More than 216,344,180 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began.

The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) even estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than the officially recorded.

A significant proportion of the less severe or asymptomatic cases remain undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

As of Sunday, 6,952 new deaths and 446,872 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their latest reports are Russia with 792 new deaths, Iran (669) and Indonesia (568).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 637,539 deaths for 38,798,963 cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 579,308 deaths and 20,741,815 cases, India with 438,210 deaths (32,737,939 cases), Mexico with 258,165 deaths (3,335,700 cases) and Peru with 198,167 deaths (2,148,419 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the highest number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, with 601 deaths per population, followed by Hungary (311), Bosnia (298), the Czech Republic (284), North Macedonia (282) and Montenegro (273).

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded 1,436,155 deaths from 43,158,763 cases as of Monday at 10 a.m. GMT, Europe 1,246,809 deaths (62,896,600 cases), Asia 775,755 deaths (49,951,809 cases), USA and Canada 664,439 deaths (40,288 .517 cases), Africa 194,830 deaths (7,748,732.) Cases), the Middle East 180,936 deaths (12,181,513 cases), and Oceania 1,696 deaths (118,249 cases).

This assessment was carried out on the basis of data collected by the AFP offices at the national competent authorities and information from WHO.

Due to official corrections or late publication of the data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match those published the day before.

Global Pandemic Update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

WHO fears 236,000 deaths in Europe in three months

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers a prognosis to be “reliable”.

“Last week the death toll in the region rose by 11%, with a reliable forecast of 236,000 deaths in Europe by the 1st Director of WHO Europe Hans Kluge.

WHO / UNICEF: Priority for teachers on vaccinations

Teachers and school staff should be among the priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination, European directorates of WHO and UNICEF said on Monday.

We should “offer teachers and other school staff the vaccine against COVID-19 as a target group for national vaccination plans”, according to these UN institutions and call on the member states to develop a vaccination strategy in order to maintain personal contact.

Africa: Vaccine doses in the Congo and a French donation

The Congo has received its first vaccine shipment under the Covax Mechanism, with more than 300,000 doses donated by the United States.

At the same time, France will send 10 million doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines to Africa through the African Union (AU), the Élysée announced on Monday.

This partnership between Paris and the AU provides that these doses will be allocated and distributed “under the African Fund for the Acquisition of Vaccines (Avat) and the Mechanism for Worldwide Access to Vaccine (Covax)”, two initiatives planned around it Allow Africa to catch up on vaccinations compared to developed countries.

France: compulsory health passport for some workers

The introduction of the health passport took a new step in France on Monday, which will be mandatory in the workplace for 1.8 million employees in contact with the public in restaurants, cinemas, museums and long-distance trains, where this was already mandatory for customers.

At the same time, Economics Minister Bruno Lemaire estimated that the introduction of the health passport in public places at the beginning of August “had no impact on the country’s economic activity”.

“In bars and restaurants, credit card spending increased by 5% in the week of August 9,” at the start of the passport introduction, “and by 8% in the following week” compared to 2019, explained Le Maire.

4.5 million deaths worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed at least 4.5 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report drawn from official sources by AFP on Monday around 6 a.m.

With an average of 1,290 daily deaths over the past 7 days, the United States is again the country with the highest number of new deaths in the world.

The United States is also the hardest-hit country in the world since the pandemic began, with 637,539 deaths, ahead of Brazil (579,308), India (438,210), Mexico (258,165) and Peru (198,167).

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO estimates that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than that calculated according to official figures.