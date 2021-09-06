Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,565,600 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,565,622 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to a report drawn from official sources by AFP at 6 a.m. on Monday .

More than 220,652,860 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a proportion that is still poorly rated will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

On Sunday, 6,337 new deaths and 423,848 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are Russia with 790 new deaths, Iran (610) and the United States (394). The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 648,472 deaths for 39,945,106 cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 583,628 deaths and 20,890,779 cases, India with 440,752 deaths (33,027,621 cases), Mexico with 263,140 deaths (3,428,384 cases) and Peru with 198,488 deaths (2,155,034 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the highest number of deaths per 100,000 population, with 602 deaths per population, followed by Hungary (311), Bosnia (301), North Macedonia (291), the Czech Republic (284 ) and Montenegro (280).

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded a total of 1,449,875 deaths in 43,585,626 cases on Monday at 6 a.m., Europe 1,260,397 deaths (63,979,325 cases), Asia 793,406 deaths (51,067,277 cases), USA and Canada 675,471 deaths ( 41,460,273 cases), Africa 199,232 deaths (7,916,984 cases), the Middle East 185,475 deaths (12,512,638 cases), and Oceania 1,766 deaths (130,744 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to regulatory corrections or late publication of data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match the values ​​published the previous day.