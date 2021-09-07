Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,574,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,574,225 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources on Tuesday at 6 a.m. .

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 7:26 am

More than 221,133,570 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a proportion that is still poorly rated will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

7,614 new deaths and 463,457 new cases were recorded worldwide on Monday.

The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are the United States with 959 new deaths, Russia (795) and Iran (635).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 649,426 deaths for 40,018,326 cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 583,810 deaths and 20,899,933 cases, India with 441,042 deaths (33,058,843 cases), Mexico with 263,470 deaths (3,433,511 cases) and Peru with 198,523 deaths (2,155,508 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the highest number of deaths relative to population with 602 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary (311), Bosnia (302), North Macedonia (293), the Czech Republic (284 ) and Montenegro (282).

Latin America and the Caribbean totaled 1,451,028 deaths in 43,625,756 cases on Tuesday at 6 a.m., Europe 1,262,396 deaths (64,124,966 cases), Asia 795,893 deaths (51,198,404 cases), the United States and Canada 676,448 deaths ( 41,534,432 cases), Africa 199,788 deaths (7,934, cases), the Middle East 186,889 deaths (12,583,459 cases), and Oceania 1,783 deaths (132,441 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to official corrections or late publication of the data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match those published the day before.