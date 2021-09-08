Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,583,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,583,765 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

More than 221,815,260 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

As of Tuesday, 9,587 new deaths and 690,690 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are the United States with 1,081 new deaths, Mexico (1,071) and Russia (797).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 650,511 deaths for 40,280,001 registered cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 584,171 deaths and 20,913,578 cases, India with 441,411 deaths (33,096,718 cases), Mexico with 264,541 deaths (3,449,295 cases) and Peru with 198,568 deaths (2,156,451 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the highest number of deaths per 100,000 population, with 602 deaths per population, followed by Hungary (311), Bosnia (302), North Macedonia (294), the Czech Republic (284) ) and Montenegro (282).

Latin America and the Caribbean total of 1,453,139 deaths in 43,684,235 cases as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Europe 1,264,735 deaths (64,306,000 cases), Asia 799,027 deaths (51,335,778 cases), the United States and Canada 677,546 deaths ( 41,798,317 cases), Africa 200,512 deaths (7,960,211 cases), the Middle East 187,009 deaths (12,596,439 cases), and Oceania 1,797 deaths (134,285 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to official corrections or late publication of the data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match those published the day before.