Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,593,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,593,164 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources on Thursday at 6 a.m.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 7:09 am

More than 222,467,600 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began.

The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country.

They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

As of Wednesday, 10,074 new deaths and 660,070 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are the United States with 2,084 new deaths, Mexico (879) and Russia (794).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, with 652,675 deaths for 40,456,816 registered cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University census.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 584,421 deaths and 20,928,008 cases, India with 441,749 deaths (33,139,981 cases), Mexico with 265,420 deaths (3,465,171 cases) and Peru with 198,595 deaths (2,157,536 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the highest number of deaths in relation to its population with 602 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary (311), Bosnia (303), North Macedonia (295), the Czech Republic (284 ) and Montenegro (283).

Latin America and the Caribbean had a total of 1,454,846 deaths in 43,746,004 cases on Thursday at 6 a.m., Europe 1,266,744 deaths (64,457,948 cases), Asia 801,191 deaths (51,478,202 cases), USA and Canada 679,761 deaths ( 41,983,730 cases), Africa 201,029 deaths (7,980,109 cases), the Middle East 187,786 deaths (12,685,376 cases), and Oceania 1,807 deaths (136,231 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to official corrections or late publication of the data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match those published the day before.

Global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

AstraZeneca: Guillain-Barré Syndrome, “very rare” side effect

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has listed Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological impairment, as a “very rare” side effect of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the EMA, 833 cases of the neurological syndrome had been reported worldwide as of July 31, while more than 592 million doses of Vaxzevria serum from the AstraZeneca laboratory had been administered worldwide as of July 25.

The assigned frequency category is “very rare”, ie it occurs in less than 1 in 10,000 people.

France: Ex-health minister brought to justice

Former French health minister Agnès Buzyn, who resigned in mid-February 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, will be summoned to a judicial source on Friday over a possible indictment in the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) in Paris.

This subpoena to the CJR, the only court in France empowered to judge ministers in the exercise of their duties, comes as part of the investigation into the French government’s handling of the epidemic, which has been ongoing since July 2020.

Vaccine: WHO is still against a third dose

The WHO has again called for people vaccinated against COVID-19 not to receive a third booster dose so that the vials can be sent to poor countries that have only been able to vaccinate a tiny fraction of their population.

“I will not be silent when the companies and the countries that control the global supply of vaccines think that the poor of the world should be satisfied with the leftovers,” his CEO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, grumbled angrily.

Italy: Searches by “anti-vaccine” activists

The Italian police searched the homes and computers of eight “anti-vaccine” activists on Thursday and called for violent actions during demonstrations against the health passport.

The group, which communicated via a telegram message entitled “The Warriors”, called for mass participation in a demonstration planned for the weekend in Rome, but also called on its members to carry out violent actions in their places of residence, they report . Police.

Tragic fire in a COVID-19 unit in Macedonia

Authorities in North Macedonia on Thursday promised to investigate the origins of an explosion followed by a massive fire that devastated a COVID-19 unit in the small Balkan nation, killing at least 14 people.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev spoke of a “great tragedy” when he visited the small town of Tetovo in the north-west after the disaster.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times greater.