Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,740,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,740,525 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources on Sunday at 6 a.m. .

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 7:41 am

More than 231,483,340 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded. Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

On Saturday, 6,171 new deaths and 378,753 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are Russia with 805 new deaths, the United States (762) and Mexico (600).

Since the pandemic began, the United States is the hardest hit country in terms of both deaths and cases, with 687,751 deaths for 42,940,458 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 594,200 deaths and 21,343,304 cases, India with 446,918 deaths (33,652,745 cases), Mexico with 275,303 deaths (3,628,812 cases) and Russia with 203,900 deaths (7,420,913 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru, with 604 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, is the country with the highest number of deaths in relation to the number of inhabitants, followed by Bosnia (318), North Macedonia (316), Hungary (312), Montenegro (301st). ) and Bulgaria (294).

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded 1,483,035 deaths on Sunday morning in 44,731,041 cases, Europe 1,301,290 deaths (67,046,439 cases), Asia 833,402 deaths (53,509,572 cases), the United States of America and Canada 715,382 deaths (44,540 , 007 cases), Africa 208,493 deaths (8,235,800 cases)), the Middle East 196,861 deaths (13,250,832 cases), and Oceania 2,062 deaths (169,650 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Due to regulatory corrections or late release of data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match the values ​​published the previous day.