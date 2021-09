Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,744,000 dead worldwide

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,744,890 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to a report drawn from official sources by AFP on Monday at 10 a.m. GMT.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 6:36 am