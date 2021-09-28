Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,752,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,752,875 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

More than 232,273,010 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded. Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

7,345 new deaths and 503,272 new cases were recorded worldwide on Monday. The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are the United States with 2,403 new deaths, Russia (852) and Iran (289).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 690,426 deaths for 43,116,432 cases. After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 594,653 deaths and 21,366,395 cases, India with 447,373 deaths (33,697,581 cases), Mexico with 275,676 deaths (3,635,807 cases) and Russia with 205,531 deaths (7,464,708 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the most deaths in relation to its population with 604 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia (320), North Macedonia (317), Hungary (312), Montenegro (303rd). ) and Bulgaria (295).

Latin America and the Caribbean totaled 1,484,609 deaths in 44,797,829 cases on Tuesday at 6 a.m., Europe 1,305,044 deaths (67,318,550 cases), Asia 836,095 deaths (53,707,794 cases), US and Canada 718,081 deaths (44,720. 901 cases), Africa 209,174 deaths (8,251,132 cases)), the Middle East 197,781 deaths (13,303,574 cases), and Oceania 2,091 deaths (173,237 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Due to official corrections or delayed publication of the data, it may happen that the 24-hour increase figures do not exactly match those published the day before.

Global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

Record of daily deaths in Russia

Russia posted a new record of daily deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, amid laborious vaccinations and a lack of containment measures despite the wave of the Delta variant that has hit the country since June.

In the past 24 hours, 852 people have died from the coronavirus, according to the report released daily by the government.

According to a restrictive definition of deaths from the virus by the Russian government, a total of 205,531 people have died in the country since the pandemic began. The broader Russian statistics agency Rosstat reported more than 350,000 deaths by the end of July 2021.

Japan’s state of emergency will end soon

In view of the pandemic, Japan will emerge from the state of emergency that has been imposed on part of the country since July, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Tuesday, while the health situation has improved significantly in recent weeks.

The current restrictive measures, which consist mainly of asking bars and restaurants to close earlier and not serving alcohol, as well as event organizers to limit the number of spectators, came into effect in mid-July, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

COVID-19: Sanofi adjusts its vaccine strategy

French laboratory Sanofi will cease development of its messenger RNA vaccine against COVID-19 while continuing development of its other vaccine against the virus, which is currently in the final phase of clinical trials, he said on Tuesday.

Despite positive interim results for phase 1-2 of the study, Sanofi believes its messenger RNA vaccine against COVID-19 would be late on the market.

Phase 3 results of its other recombinant protein-based vaccine developed with UK GSK are expected before the end of 2021.

