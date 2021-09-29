Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,762,000 dead worldwide

Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,762,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,762,596 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to a report from official sources by AFP at 6 a.m. on Wednesday .

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 6:46 am

More than 232,788,940 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

As of Tuesday, 8,810 new deaths and 449,104 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are the United States with 2,070 new deaths, Russia (857) and Brazil (793).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 692,975 deaths for 43,277,743 cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 595,446 deaths and 21,381,790 cases, India with 447,751 deaths (33,716,451 cases), Mexico with 276,376 deaths (3,645,599 cases) and Russia with 206,388 deaths (7,487,138 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the most deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, with 605 deaths per population, followed by Bosnia (321), North Macedonia (318), Hungary (312), Montenegro (305). ) and Bulgaria (297).

Latin America and the Caribbean totaled 1,486,581 deaths in 44,847,403 cases on Wednesday at 6 a.m., Europe 1,307,611 deaths (67,503,094 cases), Asia 837,839 deaths (53,785,110 cases), US and Canada 720,691 deaths (44,891. 119 cases), Africa 209,613 deaths (8,260,421 cases)), the Middle East 198,128 deaths (13,326,224 cases), and Oceania 2,133 deaths (175,572 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to official corrections or delayed publication of the data, it may happen that the 24-hour increase figures do not exactly match those published the day before.