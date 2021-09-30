Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,771,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,771,320 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources on Thursday at 6 a.m.

More than 233,239,040 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

On Wednesday, 9,763 new deaths and 491,301 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are the United States with 2,543 new deaths, Russia (867) and Brazil (676). The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with 695,116 deaths for 43,349,448 cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 596,122 deaths and 21,399,546 cases, India with 448,062 deaths (33,739,980 cases), Mexico with 276,973 deaths (3,655,395 cases) and Russia with 207,255 deaths (7,511,026 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the most deaths in relation to its population with 605 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia (322), North Macedonia (319), Hungary (312), Montenegro (306th). ) and Bulgaria (298).

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded a total of 1,488,310 deaths on Thursday, with 44,897,739 cases, Europe 1,310,047 deaths (67,686,268 cases), Asia 839,029 deaths (53,870,005 cases), US and Canada 722,887 deaths (44,966,680 cases ), Africa 210,361 deaths (8,291,809 cases)), the Middle East 198,528 deaths (13,349,108 cases), and Oceania 2,158 deaths (177,438 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to official corrections or delayed publication of the data, it may happen that the 24-hour increase figures do not exactly match those published the day before.

Update on the pandemic

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

Third record in a row in daily deaths in Russia

Russia posted a record of daily deaths from COVID-19 for the third day in a row on Thursday, amid sluggish vaccinations and a lack of containment measures despite the wave of the Delta variant.

In the past 24 hours, 867 people who were suddenly affected by the more contagious Delta variant of the virus have died from the coronavirus, according to the report released by the country’s government.

French youth health passport

French minors aged 12 to 17 who, in view of the COVID-19 crisis, have so far evaded the restriction of the health passport imposed on their elders due to the COVID-19 crisis, will have to present it for many activities from this Thursday.

Adults have been forced to do this for almost two months. You will need to regularly present this document in the form of a QR code that either certifies that you are vaccinated, recently tested negative, or have recently recovered from COVID-19.

A bill is in preparation to extend the passport restriction beyond November 15th. The government wants to “keep the option” to use it “until the summer of 2022,” said a spokesman on Wednesday.

Suspension of passport in Rio de Janeiro

On Wednesday, a court of second instance suspended the application for the health passport, which has been compulsory for entry into certain, particularly touristy places in Rio de Janeiro for a week.

In his judgment, Judge Paulo Rangel called the decree signed by the Mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, introducing this passport as a “health dictatorship” and compared, among other things, the “persecution” of the unvaccinated against COVID-19 with that suffered by the Jews.

The city of Rio deplores around 33,000 deaths from COVID-19, with a very high death rate of 440 per 100,000, which is well above the national average (283).

Beijing Olympic Games: no foreign spectators

The Olympic Winter Games in Beijing (February 4-20, 2022) will take place without foreign spectators and are therefore reserved for the Chinese public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday.

In addition, according to the Olympic body, only fully vaccinated participants will be exempted from quarantine and a strict bladder will be integrated. The others must be in isolation for 21 days, except on a case-by-case basis with a “proof of medical exception”.

More than 4.77 million dead

