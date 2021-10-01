Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,780,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,780,108 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 6:29 am

More than 233,723,290 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded. Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

As of Thursday, 8,840 new deaths and 489,342 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are the United States with 2,694 new deaths, Russia (887) and Brazil (627).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with 697,695 deaths for 43,459,844 cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 596,749 deaths and 21,427,073 cases, India with 448,339 deaths (33,766,707 cases), Mexico with 277,505 deaths (3,664,223 cases) and Russia with 208,142 deaths (7,535,548 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the most deaths in relation to its population with 605 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia (323), North Macedonia (320), Hungary (313), Montenegro (306th). ) and Bulgaria (300).

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded a total of 1,489,840 deaths in 44,954,271 cases as of Friday morning, Europe 1,312,329 deaths (67,862,834 cases), Asia 840,620 deaths (53,971,660 cases), the United States of America and Canada 725,516 deaths ( 45,080,677 cases), Africa 210,704 deaths (8,300,184 cases), the Middle East 198,925 deaths (13,373,112 cases), and Oceania 2,174 deaths (180,555 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Due to regulatory corrections or late release of data, the 24-hour increase numbers may not exactly match the values ​​published the previous day.