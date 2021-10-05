Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,805,000 dead worldwide

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,805,049 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to an AFP report from official sources on Tuesday at 6 a.m. .

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 7:33 am

More than 235,307,680 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the epidemic began. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly rated portion will retain symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on reports submitted daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the retrospective revisions carried out by certain statistical organizations, which result in a much higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19, the WHO even estimates that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

Most of the less serious or asymptomatic cases also go undetected in many countries, despite the intensification of screening.

As of Monday, 6,424 new deaths and 431,818 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their most recent reports are the United States with 2,052 new deaths, Russia (895) and Ukraine (317).

The United States is the hardest hit country in terms of deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with 703,285 deaths for 43,852,265 cases.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Brazil with 598,152 deaths and 21,478,546 cases, India with 449,260 deaths (33,853,048 cases), Mexico with 279,106 deaths (3,684,242 cases) and Russia with 211,696 deaths (7,637,427 cases ).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the country with the most deaths in relation to its population with 605 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia (327), North Macedonia (323), Hungary (313), Montenegro (309th). ) and Bulgaria (303).

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded a total of 1,494,233 deaths in 45,092,618 cases on Tuesday at 6 a.m., Europe 1,320,705 deaths (68,468,513 cases), Asia 844,654 deaths (54,280,859 cases), US and Canada 731,248 deaths (45,486,339 cases), Africa 211,565 deaths (8,326,104 cases)), the Middle East 200,405 deaths (13,463,189 cases) and Oceania 2,239 deaths (190,062 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by the AFP offices of the national competent authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to official corrections or delayed publication of the data, it may happen that the 24-hour increase figures do not exactly match those published the day before.