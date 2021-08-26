at 7.5% CAGR, Biofilms Treatment Market 2021: Market Opportunities, Recent Industry Size and Share Analysis with Forecast To 2027 | MiMedx Group Inc., ConvaTec Group plc, Medline Industries Inc.

at 7.5% CAGR, Biofilms Treatment Market 2021: Market Opportunities, Recent Industry Size and Share Analysis with Forecast To 2027 | MiMedx Group Inc., ConvaTec Group plc, Medline Industries Inc.

The biofilms treatment market was valued at US$ 1,590.31 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,825.80 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020–2027.

Biofilms are composed of mixed strains of fungi, bacteria, yeasts, algae, and other microbes. A biofilm develops on the wound surface when certain types of bacteria or fungi adhere to the wound surface and form a matrix over it. Viscous and shiny substances with unpleasant smell are secreted.

The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies.

The global biofilms treatment market, based on wound type, is segmented into traumatic and surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and other wounds. In 2019, the traumatic and surgical wounds segment accounted for the highest share of the market. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of traumatic and surgical injuries, and rising awareness of benefits provided by wound care products.

Key companies Included in Biofilms Treatment Market:- Mimedx Group Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Mölnlycke Healthcare AB, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Paul Hartmann AG, Medline Industries Inc, and Smith and Nephew Plc.

Biofilms Treatment Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

