At a CAGR of 5.9% | Barrier Resins Market Worth $16.6 billion by 2026 Latest Barrier Resins Market Report-Type (PVDC, EVOH, PEN), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Cosmetics, Agriculture, Industrial), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026

Global Barrier Resins Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The barrier resins market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 16.6 billion by 2026 from USD 12.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9 %.

#Top Key Players- LyondellBasell Industries (US), Kuraray Co Ltd. (Japan), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), and The Dow Chemical Company (US)

“The largest segment in the market is PVDC”

PVDC has been a staple part of food packaging for a long time but in recent years alternatives for PVDC has been developed which are more sustainable and less harmful. PVDC disintegrates at a comparatively lower temperature which creates an issue in recycling. EU recently banned or restricted the use of PVDC in various regions. The latest G7 summit focused on reducing carbon footprint and sustainable practices, even with the concerns PVDC markets shows growth driven by high barrier properties and the reduced waste in supply chain.

“Pharmaceutical & medical industry will emerge as the fastest-growing segment by 2026.”

Advancement in manufacturing techniques and continuous development in the barrier resins have resulted in increasing demand of barrier resins in the pharmaceutical industry. This growth is expected to be the highest in the emerging economies such as Brazil, India, and China, as it is supported by increase in wealth and growing consciousness about improved healthcare facilities and healthier lifestyles.

“APAC is the largest market in all end-use industries due to the presence of major developing economies and large population.”

APAC is the largest market for barrier resins, accounting for a share of 42.5%, in terms of value, in 2020. The growing packaging industry and the increasing demand in the agriculture sector are the factors driving the barrier resins market in the region.

