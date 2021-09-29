At least 30 dead in prison fighting in Ecuador

It took around 400 police officers to end violent clashes in a prison in Ecuador. This was not the first conflict in a detention center in this South American country.

Guayaquil (dpa) – At least 30 prisoners have been killed in violent clashes between rival gangs in a prison in Ecuador.

Another 47 prisoners were injured in the fighting in the Guayas N1 detention center near the economic metropolis of Guayaquil in the west of the country, police chief Fausto Buenaño said on Wednesday evening (local time). Guns and explosives have also been used in gang fights.

The special police forces then regained control of the detention center. About 400 police officers were involved in the operation, police chief Buenaño said. The police were shot. Firearms, knives, ammunition and drugs were seized during the operation.

In Ecuador, repeated violent clashes have taken place in prisons in recent months. A total of 21 people were killed in riots in Cotopaxi and Guayaquil prisons in July. In February, 79 people were killed in violent clashes between rival gangs in several prisons.