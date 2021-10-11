Atomic Force Microscopes Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2021 to 2031:Persistence Market Research
Atomic Force Microscopes Market is Growing at a CAGR of 5.5%
Atomic force microscopes market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. One of the major growth drivers for the atomic force microscopes market happens to be the growing demand for atomic force microscopes from the semiconductor and automobile industries.
Increasing use of 3D integrated circuits in logic, RF, memory, and sensors, among others are driving the demand for atomic force microscopes based testing, thereby boosting the demand for atomic force microscopes. Moreover, increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology is further driving the market growth.
What is Driving Demand for Atomic Force Microscopes?
The rising demand for atomic force microscopes can predominantly be attributed to dedicated support from several governments to promote nanoscience research and development along with nanotechnology. Furthermore, growing demand for 3D integrated circuits from the electronics and semiconductor industry is another major factor propelling the market growth.
Major applications areas of atomic force microscopes include life sciences, materials science, academics, and electronics and semiconductors, among others.
Industrial Grade Atomic Force Microscopes is expected to grow at the highest rate
The industrial grade atomic force microscopes segment is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the fact that the industrial grade atomic force microscopes offer higher precision in visualizing and detecting even the smallest surface structures in comparison with the research grade atomic force microscopes.
These kind of atomic force microscopes are primarily used by original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the semiconductor, automobile, and nanotechnology-based industries to manufacture nanoscale imaging instruments that find applications in clinical research and pathology.
US and Canada Atomic Force Microscopes Demand Outlook
U.S. happens to be one of the largest markets for atomic force microscopes across the globe. The growth in U.S. is attributed to the presence of established players such as Bruker, Nanoscience Instruments, and AFM Workshop among others in the region.
Moreover, US happens to be the most rapidly changing and competitive market across the globe. Besides, the region is also anticipated to adopt new technologies at a faster pace as compared to other countries in the world.
