Attack in Afghanistan | Taliban say they neutralized the IS cell

(Kabul) The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Monday for the bombing of a mosque the day before, in which at least five people were killed in Kabul after the Taliban claimed to have neutralized an IS sleeping cell in the Afghan capital.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 7:09 am Updated at 4:06 pm

ISIS made the allegation about Amaq, its propaganda agency, claiming the attack was carried out by one of its suicide bombers.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid previously told AFP that initial information tended to blame ISIS for the attack.

Mutual hatred

Under the name EI-K (Islamic State of Khorasan Province), the group claimed responsibility for some of the bloodiest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years.

Although they are two radical Sunni groups, ISIS and the Taliban are in competition and are animated by a persistent and mutual hatred.

The Taliban spokesman said that on Sunday evening in northern Kabul a cache with elements of the IS was destroyed and its inmates killed.

Witnesses and AFP journalists heard explosions and gunfire in the capital during the operation. Pictures posted on social networks also showed a large explosion followed by a fire.

“Last night a special unit of the Mujahedin from the Islamic Emirate carried out an operation against IS insurgents,” said Mujahid in a district of Kabul on his Twitter account.

The IS cache “was completely destroyed and all IS members in it were killed,” he said.

“Intense Fights”

An official living in the neighborhood, Abdul Rahaman, told AFP news agency that “large numbers” of Taliban special forces officers attacked at least three surrounding houses for “several hours”.

The Taliban “said they were looking for Daesh fighters (the Arabic acronym for ISIS) nearby,” he said. “I don’t know how many were killed or arrested, but the fighting was intense.”

The operation took place just hours after a bomb attack on the Id Gah mosque in Kabul on Sunday, where a mourning ceremony was held for Mr Mujahid’s mother, who died last week.

At least five people were killed and eleven injured, civilians and the Taliban, a government official told AFP on condition of anonymity. According to the same source, three people were arrested in connection with the attack.

The bomb was activated when believers left the building after offering condolences to Mr. Mujahid and his relatives, the official said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti told AFP news agency that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber who “detonated his explosives in the middle of the crowd”.