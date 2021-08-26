Attack in Kabul | Republicans, Trump at the helm, exhaust Biden

(Washington) Former US President Donald Trump, who is very critical of the decisions of his successor Joe Biden in Afghanistan, condemned a tragedy on Thursday that “would never have happened after the attack in which almost twelve American soldiers were killed at Kabul airport allowed to happen “.

Some Democrats have criticized the US president in the past few days for sticking to the August 31 deadline. If some continue to urge the army to “stay while it takes”, the majority of his party’s MPs will support Joe Biden.

On the Republican side, the tone is very different.

Parliamentarians have jointly denounced his silence since the news of the attack fell that morning, and some people close to Donald Trump even called on Joe Biden to resign, as he has in recent days.

“This tragedy should never have happened, which makes our grief even deeper and harder to understand,” lamented the former Republican president in a statement.

During his tenure as President, Donald Trump negotiated an agreement with the Taliban in February 2020 that provided for a full withdrawal of foreign forces even earlier, on May 1, 2021.

Senate Republican Minority Chairman Mitch McConnell railed against this announcement of his resignation on Thursday: “This deadly attack is the clearest reminder that terrorists will not stop fighting the United States just because our politics grow tired of them to fight. ”

“I remain concerned that terrorists around the world feel encouraged by our withdrawal, by this attack and by the establishment of a radical Islamist terrorist state in Afghanistan,” the influential Republican added after the attack alleged by the Islamic State Group in fifteen American soldiers injured.

House minority Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called on Democratic President Nancy Pelosi on Thursday to call MPs before Dec.

The House of Representatives and the Senate are on recess until September. However, parliamentarians have received several briefings in recent days from senior officials in Joe Biden’s administration, and the various parliamentary committees “will continue to organize briefings on Afghanistan,” said Nancy Pelosi.