Attack on Jewish restaurant in Chemnitz: accused does not need to be in custody

The attack on a Jewish restaurant in Chemnitz caused a sensation nationwide in 2018. Now one defendant has been convicted – but the 30-year-old does not need to be in custody.

Chemnitz (AP) – Three years after the attack on the Jewish restaurant “Schalom” and its manager in Chemnitz, a thirty-something has been given a suspended sentence.

The Chemnitz district court on Wednesday found the Lower Saxony man guilty of dangerous bodily harm and breach of public order. At the end of August 2018, a group attacked the restaurant with stones and bottles and injured the owner in the process. The man’s DNA had been found on a stone. In another conviction for drug trafficking, Judge Dominik Börner imposed a total prison sentence of one year, suspended.

The public prosecutor Thomas Fischer had mentioned a “racist act” in his plea. The owner should have been met as he claimed to be Judaism. He asked for a total of one year and one month in jail – without parole. The defense, however, asked for an acquittal. Besides the DNA trace, no other evidence of his client’s guilt has been found, lawyer Jan-Hendrik Herms said. The German defendant himself did not comment on the allegations during the trial. The verdict is not yet legally binding.