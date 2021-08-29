Attack on Kabul Airport | Joe Biden ponders the remains of the 13 soldiers killed

Attack on Kabul Airport | Joe Biden ponders the remains of the 13 soldiers killed

(Washington) In a heavy silence sometimes broken by the tears of families, Joe Biden greeted hand on heart the remains of the 13 American soldiers killed in an attack in Kabul on Sunday, a difficult ceremony for the President who The Afghanistan crisis was heavily criticized for its management.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 8:58 am Updated at 2:44 pm

One by one, covered with an American flag, were unloaded in front of the Democratic President and his wife Jill on the tarmac at the military base in Dover, Delaware.

Joe Biden watched each of the remains being carried by soldiers to dark vehicles and sometimes bowed his head in meditation.

PHOTO MANUEL BALCE CENETA, RELATED PRESS

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

Under a cloudy sky, dressed in black, the presidential couple stood next to Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Chief of Staff General Mark Milley and other senior military officials at noon.

Joe Biden watched each of the remains being carried by soldiers to dark vehicles and sometimes bowed his head in meditation.

Families were at a distance, protected from the cameras. Sobs sometimes broke the silence.

Just before the ceremony, the delegation climbed the ramp to the massive C-17 military aircraft that carried the 13 coffins for a short private prayer, according to the White House.

Two of the thirteen families had asked not to film the descent of the remains of their loved ones.

Of the 13 young soldiers killed in Thursday’s bombing, five were 20 years old, the length of the longest American war that began in Afghanistan in 2001.

PHOTO MANUEL BALCE CENETA, RELATED PRESS

The death of a 23-year-old young soldier was particularly emotional in the country after he was photographed with a baby in his arms a week earlier during the chaotic evacuation operations at Kabul airport.

According to the IS group in Khorasan (EI-K), more than a hundred people died in the attack on Thursday. It is the deadliest attack on Pentagon forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

“One of the worst decisions”

For decades, Dover Base, about two hours from Washington, has been synonymous in American minds with the heartbreaking return of fallen soldiers.

These poignant moments have sometimes sealed the image of American presidents waging unpopular wars, to the point that certain ceremonies have been closed to the media.

When Joe Biden came to power last January, his popularity, which had been relatively stable so far, fell below 50% after the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15. It is also affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic due to the delta variant.

In retaliation for the bomb attack on Kabul airport, the US carried out a drone attack in Afghanistan, in which two members of the Islamic State group were killed. And while the presidential couple were with the families of the military, the Pentagon announced on Sunday that it had wrecked a vehicle in Kabul in order to address “an imminent threat from IS-K” to the same airport.

About 114,400 people, including nearly 5,500 US citizens, have been evacuated from Afghanistan by a massive airlift since August 14.

The Republicans harshly blame Joe Biden for managing this evacuation.

“This is one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history,” thundered influential Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday.

“Much worse than Saigon,” he added, while the fall of that city at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975 remains a very painful memory in the United States.

“Because when we left Saigon, there were no more Vietnamese terrorists who wanted to attack us here on our soil,” said McConnell on the Fox Channel, who was already against the 2020 Donald Trump negotiated withdrawal with the Taliban.

Ben Sasse, a Republican senator, seemed barely to contain his anger at the Democratic president in an interview on ABC on Sunday morning:

“Joe Biden put our troops in danger because he didn’t have an evacuation plan. “

“Defensive” drone attack

The US carried out a “defensive” drone attack on a vehicle loaded with explosives in Kabul on Sunday in order to suppress “an imminent threat” from the Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K) to the airport, the Pentagon said.

“US forces today launched a drone defensive air strike launched from outside Afghanistan against a vehicle in Kabul to address an imminent IS-K threat to the international airport,” said Hamid Karzai, a spokesman the central government, Bill Urban Command.

“We are sure that we have achieved the goal,” he added.

“We are examining the possibility of civilian casualties,” he said, stating that he “currently has no evidence” that there are any.

“Strong secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a significant amount of explosives,” he added. “We remain vigilant about possible future threats. ”