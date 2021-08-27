Attack on the airport | Taliban under pressure to protect Kabul

(Kabul) The speech of the Taliban at the time of their uprising was always crystal clear: their rule would only be Sharia, happiness and security. But Thursday’s attack on Kabul Airport, which killed around 100 people, undermines their claims.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021 at 12:38 pm

David FOX Agence France-Presse

During their twenty-year guerrilla war against American and Afghan forces, hundreds of their suicide bombers blew themselves up against enemy targets, killing thousands, including many civilians. Now that they are in power, the same weapons are used against them.

The attack on the airport, claimed by the Islamic State group, is a first test for the Taliban. It shows “that no group can claim to have a monopoly of violence in Afghanistan or to secure the country,” says Abdul Basit, a researcher from Singapore.

The IS “will be defeated”, assured Bilal Karimi, spokesman for the Taliban. Coming from different theological directions of harsh jihadist thought, the two camps in Afghanistan have clashed for years.

But the new Afghan masters already have to tell themselves that when they conquered the country in a flash in the last few weeks they had a very bad idea of ​​methodically releasing all prisoners.

“Reserved”

Because if these tactics helped them replenish their ranks, it also enabled other armed groups, including the Islamic State, to replenish themselves with fresh and ready-to-go fighters.

A monumental mistake, as their fighters run out of breath after years of relentless struggle against government troops. The Taliban leaders are aware of the consequences of this poor decision and have since tried to clear their way by blaming former President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country.

“We are cautious because Daesh prisoners (the acronym for ISIS in Arabic, editor’s note) have left the prison and are now hiding after officials from the Kabul administration have given up their posts,” said her spokeswoman Suhail this week Shaheen.

As the West increased warnings about the risks of an IS attack at the airport, Shaheen wanted to calm down. “Our secret services and our security forces are active to prevent such an incident,” he continued when asked by Pakistani television.

When the worst happened, the Taliban blamed Washington, saying the safety of the area where the explosions occurred was ensured by the United States.

The American scapegoat will no longer be there

But the American scapegoat will have a good back after August 31, when the United States withdraws all of its troops from the country. The Taliban’s inability to prevent future attacks risks undermining the low level of trust they have in the capital in particular.

“The Taliban checkpoints across the city failed to catch the Kabul airport bombers,” said Nishank Motwani, an Australia-based Afghan analyst.

“But if we accept the hypothesis that the Taliban even wanted to offer security to protect lives,” he then slipped.

The attack on the airport marks years of fighting between the two armed groups.

While IS has been responsible for some of the most horrific attacks in recent years – on mosques, schools, protests and even a hospital – the Taliban remain confident they can get them under control.

“People should stop leaving Afghanistan to go abroad,” said Bilal Karimi, spokesman for the Taliban recently. “You are safe now. ”