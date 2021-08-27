Attack on the Capitol | House Committee Addresses Social Media

(Washington) The House of Representatives committee investigating the attack on the United States Capitol on Friday tabled a series of petitions demanding access to data from social media companies.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021 4:39 PM

Michael Balsamo Associated Press

These requests were forwarded to various technology giants, including Google, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. Other platforms like Reddit, Parler, Telegram, 4chan and 8kun are also being targeted.

In total, this is 15 companies that the Committee of Elected Officials has reached out to in the hope of obtaining documents, analysis, studies or reports of the spread of disinformation about the 2020 presidential election, an attempt at foreign influence during the elections and “violent domestic extremists” trying to overturn the election results, including through an attack on Capitol Hill.

These documents are coveted to fuel a lengthy and spiteful investigation into how an angry mob managed to break into Capitol Hill and disrupt Democratic President Joe Biden’s certificate of victory. An incident that marks the worst attack on the US Congress in two centuries.

Earlier this week the committee sent another request for documents from intelligence, law enforcement and other government organizations. The largest request to date, however, is directed at the US National Archives, which is asked for information about former President Donald Trump and his entourage. Trump accused the committee of violating “longstanding principles of privilege”.

The members of the committee are also considering contacting telecommunications companies to obtain the phone records of many of the people involved in the attack, including members of Congress. They are trying to find out who knew what about this uprising and when they found out about it.

With their slogan “hang Mike Pence”, the rioters forced the elected officials to flee for their lives. The angry mob injured dozens of police officers and caused more than a million dollars in damage.