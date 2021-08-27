Attack on the Capitol | Police officers file suit against Donald Trump

(Washington) In the United States, Capitol police officers who were attacked and beaten in the Capitol riots filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of US groups on Thursday, accusing them of deliberately violent behavior Mob sending sent on January 6th to disrupt the confirmation of the election by Congress.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington alleges that Donald Trump “worked with white racists, violent extremist groups, and supporters to violate the Ku Klux Klan law and act in an illegal attempt to stay in power to commit domestic terrorism ”.

The complaint was filed on behalf of the seven officials by the Civil Rights Advocate Committee under the law. They denounce the former president, the Trump campaign, Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and members of the extremist groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were present on Capitol Hill and Washington on January 6th.

Two other similar lawsuits have been filed by Democratic Congressmen in recent months. The lawsuits allege that the actions of Donald Trump and his allies resulted in the violent siege of Capitol Hill that injured dozens of police officers, disrupted Democrat Joe Biden’s confirmation of election victory, and forced lawmakers to be killed to run when rioters broke into headquarters of American Democracy wielding sticks and other weapons.

A House committee began a serious investigation into what happened that day and on Wednesday sent requests for documents to intelligence, law enforcement and other government agencies. Their biggest request to date was to the National Archives for information about Donald Trump and his former team.

